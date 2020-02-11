All systems go: Sea trials put USS Iwo Jima to the test

MAYPORT, Fla. – The USS Iwo Jima has completed an important milestone on her journey to becoming a ready ship.

Also known as the Magnificent 7, The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship is the largest of her Amphibious Ready Group. Having now completed Type Command Readiness Evaluation Five Sea Trials, Mayport Naval Station’s newest ship is now being scheduled to undergo a basic training phase.

Leaving Mayport on Feb. 6, the Iwo Jima’s engineering, operational, and combat systems were all put under scrutiny.

“It gives us an opportunity to validate the status of our equipment to make sure that it operates properly as designed, and if we do have some shortfalls, we can make sure that they get corrected,” Operations Officer Scott Brickner was quoted saying.

After returning on Feb. 8, Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Daelin Chapin discussed his duties in a video posted to the ship’s Facebook page.

“I am a repairman, so basically my area of responsibility is to do any maintenance and repairs on the fuel stations of the flight deck," Chapin said.

Chapin also showed off some of the equipment he uses to keep the flight deck fuel flowing. Watch the full video.

More information about the USS Iwo Jima and its crew can be found at the Navy’s website.