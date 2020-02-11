JAXPORT gets another $93 million for harbor deepening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The federal government Monday announced it has fully funded the JAXPORT harbor deepening project by allocating $93 million for the next phase.

The project will deepen Jacksonville’s shipping channel to 47 feet from its current dept of 40 feet through JAXPORT’s Blount Island Marine Terminal.

“This is the first time JAXPORT has ever received funding in the President’s budget, which speaks volumes about the significance of this project to the Southeast U.S. and the nation,” JAXPORT CEO Eric Green said in a media release.

Of the total $93 million investment, $57.5 million is included in the FY2020 U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Fiscal Year 20 Work Plan, and an additional $35.4 million is allocated in the A Budget for America’s Future – President’s Budget FY 2021.

“This is a significant win for Jacksonville and as I have said before, the continued support from our state and federal partners demonstrates the strength of JAXPORT’s future,” Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said in a media release.

Upon completion of the deepening project, the SSA Jacksonville Container Terminal at Blount Island will feature a vessel turning basin and have the ability to simultaneously accommodate two post-Panamax vessels. In November, the U.S Department of Transportation awarded JAXPORT a $20 million grant to enable the facility to accommodate more containers on an expanded footprint, according to a media release.

Contractors for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are scheduled to complete the first 5.5 miles in spring 2020, marking the halfway point for the project.

Harbor deepening began in February 2018 and is anticipated to be complete in 2023, two years ahead of its original schedule, based on continued funding from all partners.

The 47-foot depth is required to accommodate more cargo aboard the larger ships calling on JAXPORT from destinations throughout Asia and other world markets through both the Panama and Suez canals. Asian container trade is an important part of JAXPORT’s container cargo business, up 55 percent in the last five years.