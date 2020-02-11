Under Armour employee shot, killed in store at Orlando International Premium Outlets

ORLANDO, Fla. – Officers surrounded the Under Armour store at the Orlando International Premium Outlets on Monday Night after a store employee was shot and killed, according to the Orlando Police Department.

The suspect is not in custody, police said.

According to police, the shooting took place inside the Under Armour store. About 20 law enforcement vehicles responded to the scene and police tape surrounded a section of the outlets.

Investigators said it appeared the male suspect and the woman knew each other.

“Detectives still have some leads that they are working and following as we speak,” Sergeant David Baker said.

Authorities said the motive is unclear at this moment. According to police, it appeared to be an isolated incident.

