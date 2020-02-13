Florida still one of most dangerous states for bicyclists in U.S.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Newly released numbers from the Department of Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles show the Sunshine State still ranks as one of the most dangerous places in the United States for bicyclists.

According to the report, 160 bicycle riders died on Florida roads last year. That number went up from 2018, when 142 bicyclists were killed in the Sunshine State.

Duval County numbers reveal last year there were 286 crashes involving a bicyclist, with 10 deaths. That’s remarkably consistent with the 2018 numbers of 285 crashes with 10 deaths.

In St. Johns County last year, there were 58 bicycle crashes with three deaths, which is up slightly from the year before. In 2018, there were 55 bicycle crashes and two people died.

Clay and Putnam counties saw three bicyclists killed in 2019.

But not all the counties in Northeast Florida are unsafe for bicyclists. Last year, there were no reported bike deaths in Nassau, Baker, Flagler, Union or Bradford counties.

Jacksonville’s numbers are not off to a good start for 2020. There have been 20 bicycle crashes and one death so far this year, and it is only mid-February.