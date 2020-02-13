Sex offender who helped create Jaguars’ video boards accused of hacking giant screens

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The “architect” of the Jaguars’ video board system is accused of repeatedly hacking the giant scoreboards during the 2018 season, after his contract was not renewed by the team, according to an indictment announced Thursday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Samuel Arthur Thompson, 49, who is a registered sex offender, is also charged with having child sex abuse images, illegally possessing a firearm and traveling without notifying authorities.

Investigators said that Thompson was a contractor for the Jaguars from April 2017 to February 2018, when his contract was not renewed. During the following season, the Jaguars' giant video boards inside the stadium malfunctioned several times, and an investigation traced the cause to an account connected to Thompson.

Investigators said the account had been used to remotely log into the computer system and send commands to a rogue server that had been placed in the Jaguars’ server room, resulting in the outages.

Last July, the FBI executed a search warrant at Thompson’s St. Augustine home related to the hacking investigation, and during the search, agents seized computer equipment and Thompson’s cellphone. According to court documents, investigators found child sex abuse images on the phone and on two computers.

They said they also found a gun in his nightstand, but as a convicted felon, he’s not allowed to have one.

Thompson has been required to register as a sex offender since 1998, when he was convicted in Alabama of second-degree sodomy on a child.

Investigators said that just over a week after the agents searched Thompson's home, he traveled to the Philippines without reporting his international travel prior to his departure, in violation of the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

Thompson had also traveled to the Bahamas in July 2019 and failed to report that trip, records show.

Thompson was arrested in Los Angeles on Jan. 31, following his deportation from the Philippines.

If convicted on all counts, Thompson faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 15 years, and up to 100 years, in federal prison.