Body cam captures moments with police before Jacksonville girl was involuntarily committed

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police body camera footage released Thursday by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office shows the moments before a 6-year-old girl was involuntarily committed to a mental health facility after an episode at Love Grove Elementary School.

Martina Falk, the young girl’s mother, told News4Jax on Monday that her daughter is traumatized. Falk is demanding answers from Duval County Public Schools and the mental health facility where the girl was committed.

“I got a call saying that she is so uncontrollable that they had to Baker Act her,” Falk said. “They called me and said ‘Ms. Falk we’re calling to let you know that there’s nothing else we could do.’ There’s nothing else you could do for my 6-year-old? When she was taken to that hospital to be locked away in this isolation, seclusion room. They said they did that as an attempt to calm her down."

Falk said her child was heavily sedated. She was then put under a mandatory 48-hour hold and released Feb. 6.

Nadia was diagnosed with ADHD in 2017 and is currently awaiting test results to see if she is on the autism spectrum. Nadia is on medication for various mental health issues and is in a class specifically for children with special needs.

The body camera footage released from the Sheriff’s Office appears to show Nadia, the 6-year-old, walking to a police cruiser, holding the hand of a female officer. The female officer is heard telling Nadia that she’s not going to jail. The young girl is seen getting into a police cruiser.

Several minutes of footage are redacted, and certain parts of the video are inaudible.

Female officer: “You going to be good? You’re not going to throw nothing around like you did in there, are you? You going to be nice to me like you’re being?

Nadia: “Yeah.”

Female officer: “Good deal.”

BODY CAMERA FOOTAGE: Part 1 | Part 2

The body camera footage also shows the interaction between the female officer and the child as they ride in the police cruiser. Nadia asks if the female officer has anything to eat. The female officer is heard interacting with a male officer.

The female officer is heard saying, “I think they may have agitated her a little bit.”

Female officer: “Follow me just in case. But, she hasn’t -- she’s actually been very pleasant. Right? Very pleasant. I think they’re pushing the button, because when I got there she’s been so cooperative with me and talking, sat down, did everything.”

Male officer: (Inaudbile)

Female officer: “Yeah. Because they said this is the fourth out of five days she’s been acting like this.”

Child’s mother & family attorney address the media

After the footage was released to the public on Thursday, Falk and her attorney, Reganel Reeves, sat down together and spoke to the news media.

“She had a tantrum. 6-year-olds have tantrums. 6-year-olds with special needs have tantrums. The school knew about her tantrums,” Reeves said. “The police officer had no independent basis to take this child for Baker Act.”

Reeves continued, “What medical basis did they have to give this child anti-psychotic medicines? That’s what we need to know.”

When asked about what happened, Falk said her daughter is unable to give a complete account of what happened.

“She’s just not able to communicate that due to her disability. She can only tell you bits and pieces," Falk said.

Reeves said the child will not be returning to the school.

Originally, the mother said she wasn’t looking to file a lawsuit, but when her attorney was asked the question Thursday, Reeves responded:

“I think it’s quite clear that a lawsuit needs to be filed."

He continued, “We shouldn’t have to file. They should just get on the phone and say, ‘Hey. Yeah. We messed up. How can we rectify this?’”

Duval County Public Schools issued a statement to News4Jax explaining what they said happened with Nadia and refuted a previous media report that said Nadia was handcuffed and taken away.

“At no time, did the principal see the child placed in handcuffs,” DCPS wrote in a statement. “Once staff and the mental health therapist were able to deescalate the behavior, the child was escorted out of the school calmly holding hands with the principal and the police officer to the police officer’s vehicle. While we must always protect student privacy, I can tell you that Baker Acting a student is a medical intervention that is initiated upon evaluation by either a law enforcement officer or a licensed mental health professional based on specific criteria according to Florida Statute. In many cases, it is initiated by a mental health professional.”

DCPS said it reviewed the school’s handling of the situation and found it to be compliant both with law and the best interest of the student and all other students at the school.

“We have communicated with the parent and continue to be in communication with the parent regarding the educational setting and services that will best meet this student’s needs,” the statement reads. “The district’s obligation is to protect both the child in crisis as well as all of the other children in the school.”