Police: Man shot to death at Southside Boulevard apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man with several gunshot wounds was found dead Friday morning in the parking lot of the Lakeside Apartments and Jacksonville police are looking for the shooter.

A homicide detective said the victim was found about 10:30 a.m. -- shortly after police received two reports of gunfire at the complex on Southside Boulevard between Interstate 95 and Baymeadows Road. Witnesses report a man with a gun wearing camouflage clothing and black pants was seen leaving the scene.

Police said the victim had family at the complex but they didn’t know if he also lived there.

News4Jax has a crew at the scene and will provide more details when they become available.