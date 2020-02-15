NASA: SpaceX will be first to launch astronauts from America since 2011

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – SpaceX will be the first company since 2011 to launch American astronauts into space from American soil, NASA announced in a blog post on Friday.

Both SpaceX and Boeing were developing spacecraft to end the gap in human spaceflight as part of NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, but the administration decided a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft will carry the astronauts, WKMG reported.

“The SpaceX Crew Dragon will launch atop a Falcon 9 rocket with NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley from historic Launch Complex 39A from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center,” NASA said in a media release.

The spacecraft will undergo final testing and prelaunch processing in a SpaceX facility on nearby Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

A launch date has not been announced.