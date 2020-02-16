Missing 12-year-old boy found safe
CCSO confirms the boy was returned to his family
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. – The Camden County Sheriff’s Office issued a BOLO, Be On the Lookout, for a missing 12-year-old boy Saturday and later confirmed he had been found and safely returned to his family.
The Camden County Sheriff’s Office posted the boy’s photo to Facebook along with an update as soon as he was found.
FOUND!!!!! ANTARIUS has been located and returned to his family. Thank you to our community for your thoughts, prayers,...Posted by Camden County Sheriff's Office, Camden County GA on Saturday, February 15, 2020
Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.