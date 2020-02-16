Clay County Sheriff’s Office remembers detective 8 years after line of duty death

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Sunday marked eight years since Clay County Detective David White was killed in the line of duty.

On Feb. 16, 2012, White was shot and killed during a raid on a meth house in Middleburg.

He was 35 years old.

White was an Army veteran and served nine years with the Sheriff’s Office before he made the ultimate sacrifice.

“On this day, let us remember Detective White, his family and all those who knew him,” reads, in part, a message posted Sunday on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, which also included a photo of blue, black and silver wreath with White’s picture.

White was posthumously named the Sheriff’s Office’s 2011 Deputy of the Year for his work to reduce the illegal pill trade in Clay County.