Ryan Newman walking around hospital after horrific Daytona 500 crash

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Great news!

Ryan Newman is walking around after his horrific crash at the Daytona 500 on Monday.

A tweet by Roush Fenway said he was showing great improvement.

“The veteran driver is fully alert and walking around Halifax Medical Center. True to his jovial nature, he has also been joking with staff, friends and family while spending time playing with his two daughters,” the statement said.

