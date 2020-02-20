Deputies: Woman watched children playing outside in Nocatee, asked to take photos

NOCATEE, Fla. – Deputies are working to learn more about a woman who watched as children played outside in the Nocatee area and asked to take photos of them, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Sometime between 10:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Feb. 3, according to the Sheriff’s Office, a woman driving an older model red Hyundai or Honda sedan parked a few houses down from a home on Kenmore Avenue in the Austin Park subdivision and began watching children who were playing outside. The grandparent of the children told deputies that the woman then asked to take photos of the grandchildren. The parent of the children told News4Jax that the woman claimed to be a journalist but wouldn’t specify which organization she worked for.

After the grandparent told the woman no, the woman became angry and said, “It’s a public street, you can’t stop me,” before driving off, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said there was rust or damage to the left, front fender of the car, which was believed to have a Florida tag with the letters A, Y and/or W.

The woman, who was wearing a light gray hoodie at the time, was described as being 25 to 35 years old and having a thin build. Deputies said she has messy shoulder-length brown hair and “was very unkept.”

Neighbor Austin Kuo told News4Jax that the subdivision is quiet and he doesn’t worry about his daughter’s safety, but he will be keeping an eye out for the suspicious woman.

“Just kind of strange," he said. “We’ll look out for her if we see anything weird.”

Anyone with videos, photos or descriptions of the vehicle or tag that could help identify the woman is asked to email Detective K. Peluso at kpeluso@sjso.org.