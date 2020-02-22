Fire Rescue: 2 children, 2 adults hospitalized after boat accident in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Four people had to be rescued Saturday afternoon after their boat overturned on Kingsley Lake, according to Clay County Fire Rescue.

Authorities said it happened near Avenue B. They said two adults and two children were taken to the hospital.

It’s unclear how severe their injuries were.

According to authorities, they were in the water for about 45 minutes. People on watercraft, as well as the FWC helped with the rescue.