Fire Rescue: Motorcycle & driver reportedly went over bridge in Heckscher Drive crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Rescue crews called in a marine unit after a motorcycle and driver reportedly went over a bridge Saturday afternoon in a crash on Heckscher Drive, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

According to investigators, the crash is fatal, and the driver was located after a brief search. One eastbound lane of Heckscher Drive was closed for the investigation.

Based on the address given by JFRD, the crash happened near the bridge that crosses over Nichols Creek on the Northside. Fire and Rescue said ground units were also in route.

News4Jax has a crew heading to the scene.