Police: Officer involved in shooting along Lem Turner Road near Trout River
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A police officer was involved in a shooting Saturday morning along Lem Turner Road near the Trout River, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office said the officer was not injured. They said the suspect was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Details surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear.
