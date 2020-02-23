68ºF

Local News

Jacksonville police: At least 1 shot in Lake Forest neighborhood

Allyson Henning, Reporter

Colette DuChanois, Web producer

Jacksonville police are investigating a shooting Sunday in the Lake Forest neighborhood.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At least one person was shot Sunday in Northwest Jacksonville’s Lake Forest neighborhood, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting was reported about 3:20 p.m. on Concord Circle, near Edgewood Avenue West and Interstate 95.

Police are expected to provide additional information at a 5:05 p.m. media briefing.

News4Jax is at the scene and will update this article as more details become available.

