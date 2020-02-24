57ºF

Crash on I-95 shuts down all northbound lanes

FHP responded to the scene near Golfair Blvd

Chloe Walker, Associate producer

A crash on I-95 near Golfair Boulevard closed all northbound lanes of traffic Sunday night.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Interstate-95 at Golfair Boulevard just after 9 p.m. Sunday.

All northbound lanes of the highway were shut down while responders worked to clear the crash, and traffic was redirected at the Golfair Boulevard exit.

News4Jax sent a crew to the scene to learn the details of the crash. We will update this story as we learn more about the cause.

