Driver killed in crash on Pritchard Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A person died early Monday morning after a crash on the city’s Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police were called to Pritchard Road, near Chaffee Road, at about 12:45 a.m. to a report of a crash with serious injuries.

They found one person at the scene. The victim later died at a hospital from their injuries, police said.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances of the crash.

No details were provided by JSO on the driver’s gender or age.