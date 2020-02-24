Driver killed in crash on Pritchard Road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A person died early Monday morning after a crash on the city’s Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.
Police were called to Pritchard Road, near Chaffee Road, at about 12:45 a.m. to a report of a crash with serious injuries.
They found one person at the scene. The victim later died at a hospital from their injuries, police said.
Detectives are investigating the circumstances of the crash.
No details were provided by JSO on the driver’s gender or age.
