Duval County School Board approves settlement in lawsuit against city

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Meeting Monday afternoon behind closed doors, the Duval County School Board decided to settle the lawsuit it filed against the city of Jacksonville last year after the City Council failed to put a sales tax referendum to fund school repairs on the ballot.

The School Board, believing they had the legal authority to raise taxes for school facilities, accepted the officer from private attorneys Hank Coxe, Audrey Moran and Scott Cairns to file the lawsuit as the School Board is normally represented by the city’s General Counsel’s Office, which also represents the city.

Several City Council members and Mayor Lenny Curry, who resisted putting the half-cent tax on a special election ballot last year, told News4Jax they were now supporting putting the question before voters this November. A bill authorizing the referendum is expected to be introduced Tuesday night and, after going through the process, voted on March 24.

At Monday’s meeting, the School Board voted 5-1 for a stipulation agreement on the lawsuit, pending approval by the City Council. That settlement offer will be forward to the city’s attorneys.

“We thought the hardest part would be selling it to the voters. ... It became a legislative dispute,” Chairman Warren Jones said. “It’s all about proving a safer learning environment for our children -- a 21st Century learning environment."

State funding cuts for capital improvements have reduced facility funding by almost $300 million over 11 years. School officials said this caused a $243 million backlog of maintenance projects. Because of the age of the schools, maintenance costs are expected to balloon to $1 billion in five years.

The tax would raise an estimated $1.2 billion to fix or replace dilapidated schools in Duval County over the next 15 years.

When the plan was first proposed last year, several Council members were concerned about how much money would be shared with charter schools. The bill was withdrawn.

This year the Florida legislature is considering a bill that would require charter schools to receive the same per-pupil funding as traditional schools from any tax revenue received from this and similar initiatives. If that bill passes, which is likely, it would take the question out of the hands of local officials.

Jones told News4Jax last week that he has concerns about charter schools, which tend to be relatively new, receiving equal funding as older, traditional schools that have buildings in need of a lot of attention.