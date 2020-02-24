Deputies: 2 in custody after 15-year-old shot, critically injured

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – Two minors were taken into custody after a 15-year-old boy was shot and critically injured Monday afternoon, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office.

A spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office said the 15-year-old was shot in the chest about 4:30 p.m. at a stop sign in the Spring Lake Estates neighborhood off Lem Turner Road. The teen was driven to West Nassau High School -- about 8 minutes away -- and then transported to a hospital in critical condition, the spokeswoman said. His injuries were described as life-threatening.

The spokeswoman said a 17-year-old, who is suspected of pulling the trigger, was taken into custody at a different location, and another suspect under the age of 18 was taken into custody at the McDonald’s in Callahan.

“Most” of the three involved went to West Nassau High, the spokeswoman said.

It’s unclear why the victim was taken to the high school, but the spokeswoman said at least four people were in a car with the victim.

The spokeswoman said it’s also unknown whether the shooter was in the car.