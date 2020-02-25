Close call: Bicyclists scramble to avoid Jacksonville Beach hit-and-run

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Surveillance video released by the Jacksonville Beach Police Department shows two bicyclists scramble out of the way as their bikes were plowed over in what was described as a hit-and-run.

In a news release, police asked for help locating a newer model Dodge Charger that’s silver or gray in color. The Police Department said the car will have damage to its front and passenger side.

One bicyclist, police said, sustained injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. The other bicyclist did not appear to be injured.

Anyone with information was asked to call 904-270-1675 and ask for Detective Thompson.