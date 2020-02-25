Increased security at West Nassau High School after deadly shooting

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. – A day after a 15-year-old West Nassau High School football player was shot and killed, students at the school arrived to increased security Tuesday.

Family and friends confirmed that Trent Fort died of his injuries Monday after he was shot in the chest about 4:30 p.m. while sitting in a car at a stop sign in the Spring Lake Estates neighborhood off Lem Turner Road.

A spokeswoman for the Nassau County Sheriff's Office said a 17-year-old, who is suspected of pulling the trigger, was taken into custody at a different location, and another suspect under the age of 18 was taken into custody at the McDonald’s in Callahan.

The Sheriff’s Office is expected to provide more information at a 10 a.m. news conference Tuesday.

The school posted a notice to parents on Facebook Monday night, saying that counselors would be on campus Tuesday for students who need them and that the school would be increasing security.

Security was increased Tuesday at West Nassau High School after a deadly shooting off campus. (WJXT)

School staff could be seen searching backpacks, purses and other belongings as students entered the building Tuesday.

Student drivers were also asked to come into the building as soon as they arrived Tuesday.

“Students will not be allowed to linger in the parking lot,” the notice said.

Students were also asked not to arrive to campus before 8:30 a.m.

“While we have no reason to believe that there is any further threat to our students, we will proceed with an abundance of caution to ensure our students and staff are safe and that everyone receives the support they need,” the notice said.

Loved ones described Fort as a hard hitter on the field and a jokester who made everyone laugh off the field.

Authorities said the teen was driven to West Nassau High School -- about 8 minutes away -- after the shooting at the stop sign. He was taken from there to a hospital in critical condition.

Family members and close friends later confirmed he died.

At least four people were in a car with the teen, and the Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said it’s unknown whether the shooter was in the car.