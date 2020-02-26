Sources: Federal agents raid Jacksonville Beach spa

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Federal agents are assisting in an investigation at the Tang Dynasty Foot Spa in Jacksonville Beach, according to a spokesperson for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Sources said it’s an investigation into a report of human trafficking.

Unmarked cars and Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office police cruisers were spotted outside. A spokesperson for ICE confirmed that Homeland Security Investigations is supporting JSO.

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department said it is not involved with the investigation.

