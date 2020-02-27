Aerospace firm announces $10 million expansion, 100 new jobs in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Collins Aerospace Systems, a unit of United Technologies Corp., announced Thursday it plans to lease a new $10.6 million facility on Jacksonville’s Northside and add more than 100 jobs.

The company, currently working out of a leased facility at the Blount Island Marine Terminal, plans to build on Busch Drive in the Imeson International Industrial Park, manufactures mission-critical polymer components to support military customers.

In December, Jacksonville City Council unanimously approved $1.64 million in city and state incentives to facilitate the project. The new operation includes office and advanced manufacturing space and nearly doubles the current number of Collins Aerospace employees in the region.

“It’s great to hear that Collins Aerospace is expanding in Jacksonville, creating more than 100 new jobs for the community,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a statement. “This new facility will build on Florida’s thriving aerospace industry and I applaud them for their continued investment in our state.”

Based on preliminary information reported by the Jacksonville Daily Record, the new jobs created would pay an average of $53,298 per year, with the majority of them coming in 2021.