Search on for King’s Bay sailor in possible abduction of 3 children

ST. MARYS, Ga. – The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man believed to have taken his three young children after being served with divorce papers. His wife -- the children’s mother -- may also be with them, possibly against their will.

The Georiga Bureau of Investigation issued a Levi’s Call -- Georgia’s version of an AMBER Alert -- Thursday afternoon for 5-year-old Autumn Gentry, 6-year-old Meadow Gentry and 3-year-old Kole Gentry. According to a news release from Georgia State Patrol, the children were reportedly abducted by their father, Marshall Gentry, about noon Wednesday.

GSP is asking people to be on the lookout for a black 2019 Toyota Tundra with tag #RTQ7135. It could have a 2019 Coleman camper attached to it. Law enforcement believes it is being driven by Gentry, who may be heavily armed and is known to be suicidal.

Gentry is stationed at Naval Station Kings Bay. News4Jax was told he had one child with hem when he went to the school of the other two as the mother was picking them up. His wife, the children’s mother, may be with them, possibly against their will.

Law enforcement is trying to obtain photos of the children they can release to help with the search. They were also looking for a clothing description that could help identify them.

Deputies said Gentry may or may not have broken any laws, but they want to make sure the children and his wife are safe and were not taken against their will.

Anyone with information about these missing children is asked to call 911 or the Camden County Sheriff’s Office at 912-510-5100.