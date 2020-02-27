Uber driver accused of molesting 15-year-old Jacksonville girl

MACCLENNY, Fla. – Deputies have arrested an Uber driver, accused of fondling a 15-year-old girl as he was driving her from her home in Jacksonville to her boyfriend’s home in Macclenny, according to the Baker County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said the teenager told deputies that she and the Uber driver, Ingo Krieg, had met on a previous day when she had requested a ride, and that the two exchanged telephone numbers at that time. According to deputies, Krieg picked up the teenager a second time on Tuesday, which is when the she said she was groped.

The Sheriff’s Office said the 15-year-old told them that Krieg made vulgar statements and she said Krieg offered to exchange the car ride for sexual favors. Investigators said the teenager was able to capture videos and photos of what happened on her cellphone.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Kreig, 69, admitted to molesting the girl while driving in Baker County. He was placed under arrest and charged with lewd or lascivious molestation, a second-degree felony.