FHP: Woman, 2 horses dead in collisions on US-301 in Callahan

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A driver pulled over Thursday night after striking and killing a horse on US-301 in Callahan, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Master Sergeant Dylan Bryan told News4Jax that a second car pulled over after seeing what happened. He said the woman in the second car got out to help.

Bryan said that’s when a third vehicle hit a second horse that was along the road. He said it’s believed the woman was struck by either the horse or the car.

According to Bryan, both the woman and the other horse were killed.

The FHP said it’s unclear where the horses came from and who they belong to. Bryan believes they somehow got off their land. He wasn’t sure how many horses got loose.

The woman was not immediately identified. Southbound lanes of the highway were closed while troopers investigated.