Retro Fitness in Fleming Island closes
FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. – For the time being, members who belong to the Retro Fitness in Fleming Island will have to find another place to exercise. The gym suddenly closed its doors this weekend.
A note on the door says new management will take over in March.
A message on the club’s Facebook page says all memberships will automatically cancel.
