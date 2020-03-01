63ºF

Retro Fitness in Fleming Island closes

Jason Mealey, Producer/assignment editor

FLEMING ISLAND, Fla. – For the time being, members who belong to the Retro Fitness in Fleming Island will have to find another place to exercise. The gym suddenly closed its doors this weekend.

A note on the door says new management will take over in March.

A message on the club’s Facebook page says all memberships will automatically cancel.

