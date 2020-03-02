ATF K-9 treated for smoke inhalation after SUV fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A K-9 that works for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was rescued from an SUV that caught fire Monday in the area of the golf course at the Cecil Commerce Center on the Westside, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said.

According to JFRD, the ATF K-9 was left in the vehicle with the engine running, and the vehicle caught fire. Firefighters said they were able to rescue the K-9 and then transport the dog to an area veterinarian’s office for treatment. News4Jax was originally told the K-9 was badly burned, but ATF later said the K-9 suffered smoke inhalation.

The windows of the SUV were broken out and there was fire and smoke damage to the vehicle.

It’s unclear what started the fire, but local ATF agents told News4Jax that it was an accidental fire. The city fire marshal and the state fire marshal are investigating the cause.

Aerials from the Sky 4 helicopter showed other K-9 units in the area of the golf course, but it was not immediately known why they were there.