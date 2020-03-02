Congressional candidate Gavin Rollins offers “one way ticket” out of U.S.A.

Local congressional candidate Gavin Rollins is making a strong statement on social media concerning the national anthem, sparking a fierce debate on Twitter.

The current Clay county commissioner posted a tweet last Friday saying, “If you don’t believe that standing for the National Anthem is the RIGHT thing to do, then I will personally buy you a ONE WAY ticket out of this country!”

In an exclusive interview with News4Jax, we spoke with Rollins, who said the tweet was, "a creative way of getting the conversation going and it certainly did that,” he added, “that’s what the first amendment is all about, is having debates and discussions about these issues.”

The issue began with President Donald Trump taking aim at kneeling NFL Players.

Some Twitter users took shots at Rollins for politicizing the issue, tweeting, "I stand and salute but I’d prefer leaders who actually comply with the Constitution, not just blow hot air about what they believe is patriotic. Don’t be a hypocrite. "

Along with another response saying, “Please buy me a ticket to the Bahamas my man”.

Rollins is currently running for Florida’s 3rd Congressional Seat held by Conservative Ted Yoho, who is stepping down at the end of his term. Fourteen candidates have filed to run for the seat, including 10 Republicans.

When we pressed Rollins he said he would only buy the offered ticket if the destination country is Venezuela, a country often targeted by conservatives for its socialist policies.

“I would have an attorney draft up language on that and so if people want to reach out and are interested in giving up their citizenship and moving out of the country we can talk about buying them that one-way ticket to Venezuela,” Rollins added.

News4Jax reached out to all 9 of Rollins’ opponents in the Republican primary for comment on his tweet. So far, only candidate Bill Engelbrecht answered, echoing Rollins’ sentiment saying, “My belief is, if a person thinks our national anthem is not worth standing, then they should leave.”