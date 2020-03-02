Jacksonville realtor accused of sexual battery with child

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Officers investigating a report of ongoing sexual abuse of a child went to arrest a 41-year-old man Thursday at his real estate office and he did not go quietly, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives with the Special Assault Unit had obtained an arrest warrant charging Michael Linkenauger with sexual battery, lewd or lascivious exhibition, and lewd or lascivious conduct involving a child. When they went to his office on Bartram Park Boulevard, he resisted arrest. He was treated at the scene by paramedics before being booked into the Duval County jail.

According to the arrest report, church members had alerted police that Linkenauger had forced sex on the boy numerous times between August 2017 and June 2019. Officers said Linkenauger befriended the boy and his mother at the church and that he had taken the boy out of town on golf trips and invited the victim to spend nights at his home.

When confronted by the boy’s mother, Linkenauger apologized and said he had fantasies about being with boys, according to the police report, adding that the mother should believe everything her son told her about the abuse. According to detectives, he also told the boy’s mother he had done worse things to others.

The report said Linkenauger refused to speak to detectives.

Linkenauger was prominent not only because of his work as a realtor, but he was active with a faith-based ministry called Hot Dogs for Hope, which provides food and laundry for the homeless population of Jacksonville.

Police asked that anyone who feels they or their child was victimized by Linkenauger call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.