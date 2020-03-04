Car owned by Prohibition-era gangster could fetch $2M at Amelia Island Concours

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s possibly every gearhead’s favorite annual event in Northeast Florida -- the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance has returned to the famed Ritz-Carlton, and with it comes a collection of rare, one-of-a-kind automobiles that are expected to fetch millions of dollars.

Before Sunday’s main event, RM Sotheby’s will return to the hotel for its 22nd collector car sale, and cars will be rolled onto the auction block Friday and Saturday. They’ll be on preview those days as well around the hotel (worth taking a look, trust me). You can also catch a glimpse on Thursday.

One of six cars being offered from the Keith Crain Collection includes a 1932 Duesenberg Model J Convertible Coupe by Murphy. It looks a lot like something a gangster might drive because, well, it is. The auction house calls it “a mobster’s ride.”

According to RM, this particular example was owned by the infamous underworld figure John “Jake the Barber” Factor. Half brother of cosmetics magnate Max Factor, “Jake the Barber” took his nickname from his early training in hair care.

The auction listing says “Jake the Barber” ran a stock scam in England that netted him $8 million. He then fled to France, rigged some tables at a casino in Monte Carlo and literally “broke the bank.” He took his riches to the United States.

The auctioneer said “Jake the Barber” only had the car for a few months before he traded up to the “disappearing top” Torpedo Convertible Coupe.

The Dusenberg is expected to go for between $1.4 million - $1.8 million, and it’s being offered without reserve.

Also up for auction is a very rare and original 1938 Bugatti Type 57 Cabriolet. RM says it’s the only example built in a three-seater body style by coachbuilder D’leteren. It was also owned by the Fauvist painter Andre Derain.

According to the auctioneer, this Bugatti retains most of its original factory components, including the dual overhead cam straight-eight engine, the original chassis frame, and the D’Ieteren one-off coachwork.

The price? Since you asked... It’s estimated to fetch between $1.5 million - $2 million.

Another one that will stick out in the crowd is a low mileage, Rosso Corsa red 2003 Ferrari Enzo. It’s one of only 399 examples that were built, and it looks like it’s brand new.

RM says the car was originally sold through Wide World of Cars in Spring Valley, New York. It has less than 1,700 miles.

The Ferrari -- expected to snag $2.7 million - $3 million. Yowza.

A personal favorite of mine, and something I’ve longed to see in person -- a 1975 Lancia Stratos HD Stradale by Bertone. It’s one of only 492 production Stradale versions build, and every car lover knows it’s one of the greatest rally cars ever created.

Expect the Lancia to go for $500,000 - $600,000.

Here’s a look at the full catalog of cars up for auction.

About the 2020 Concours d’Elegance

Roger Penske, the founder and chairman of Penske Corporation, will be honored at the 2020 Amelia Island Concours. The 83-year-old is an entrepreneur, whose name you’ll know doubt recognize from professional auto racing. He was a race car driver himself.

Interested in heading to the show? You should be. I’ll be there, for sure. Here’s more information about tickets and this weekend’s events.