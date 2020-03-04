Duck Donuts to open first Jacksonville location on Saturday
Coming to the Shoppes at Bartram Park
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duck Donuts is set to open up shop this weekend!
The Grand Opening of the highly anticipated donut shop will be held this Saturday, March 7, at 8 a.m.
The first Jacksonville location will open in the Shoppes at Bartram Park. (Address at 13862 Old St. Augustine Road)
The store offers “warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts, coffee, donut sundaes & sandwiches, and donut catering packages.”
The owner of franchise plans to eventually roll out more locations throughout Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Daily Record reports.
We are happy to announce our Grand Opening next Saturday, March 7th! We can't wait for Jacksonville to enjoy our warm, fresh, made-to-order donuts!!! #duckdonutsjaxPosted by Duck Donuts on Friday, February 28, 2020
