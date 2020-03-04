Duck Donuts to open first Jacksonville location on Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Duck Donuts is set to open up shop this weekend!

The Grand Opening of the highly anticipated donut shop will be held this Saturday, March 7, at 8 a.m.

The first Jacksonville location will open in the Shoppes at Bartram Park. (Address at 13862 Old St. Augustine Road)

The store offers “warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts, coffee, donut sundaes & sandwiches, and donut catering packages.”

The owner of franchise plans to eventually roll out more locations throughout Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Daily Record reports.