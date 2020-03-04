Sex trafficking operation in Orange Park nets 5 arrests

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three Jacksonville men and an Orange Park man have been arrested in an undercover sex trafficking operation, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Florida.

Justin Latronica, 30, of Orange Park, and Timothy Veres, 24, of Jacksonville were charged with attempted online enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity. A third person, Allen Shook, 48, of Weeki Wachee, was also arrested on the same charge. Veres was additionally charged with soliciting for images depicting the sexual abuse of a child.

According to the Department of Justice, in January 2020, each person is accused of traveling to an undercover spot to meet someone they believed to be between 12 and 14 years of age.

As part of the operation, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office arrested Abhishek Shah, 30, of Jacksonville, and Che’ Jenkins Jr., 22, of Jacksonville. According to the news release, both were charged with violating state law by traveling to meet a minor to engage in an unlawful sex act and soliciting a child for unlawful sexual conduct using computer services or devices.

The arrests were part of a joint operation in Orange Park that involved the Clay County, Jacksonville and St. Johns County sheriff’s offices.