Memo: Woman was murdered while celebrating birthday aboard Carnival Elation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Attorneys have submitted their sentencing memorandums ahead of a court hearing for a man who pleaded guilty to murdering his longtime girlfriend aboard the Carnival Elation during a trip out of Jacksonville in 2018.

Eric Newman, 55, of Topeka, Kansas, pleaded guilty in December to one count of second-degree murder in the death of Tamara Tucker. Part of the plea agreement recommended a 12-year prison term, which both the prosecution and defense support, followed by five years of supervised release.

The sentencing memorandums revealed new details about Newman and Tucker including that they were both taking a cruise to the Bahamas to celebrate Tucker’s 50th birthday — the same day she died.

The court determined the couple boarded the ship on Jan. 18., 2018. Newman and Tucker each bought one drink during the mid-afternoon, and then drank heavily that night.

One memo mentions the two were served a total of 21 drinks over a period of four-hour period, while the other memo mentions they consumed about 22 drinks over a period of five hours.

The toxicology report for Tucker showed a blood alcohol concentration of .22%. Newman wasn’t tested, but according to Tucker’s sister and ship security, he too was intoxicated.

The court found that around 11:30 p.m., Tucker returned to the room alone. Newman returned soon after and an argument ensured. About 45 minutes later, Tucker was pushed over the balcony railing and fell onto a walkway on the lower deck.

According to the defense, what happened was “in all likelihood an unintentional killing” as a result of heavy drinking. The defense noted that the first passengers who reached Tucker found Newman was holding Tucker’s head up and sobbing.

Records show Newman had four prior misdemeanor convictions in Kansas state court involving domestic violence. Three involved allegations of battery by Newman against two women he was in a relationship with: his ex-wife and his ex-fiancee. The convictions for battery involve allegations of strangulation.

Newman is scheduled for sentencing on March 18.