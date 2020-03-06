‘Violence suspect’ sought in Jacksonville false imprisonment case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The search is on for a Jacksonville man suspected in a recent attack after breaking into a home off Monument Road, authorities said Friday.

Christopher Broadwell, 35, is wanted on a warrant charging him with burglary, felony battery, false imprisonment and witness tampering, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said Broadwell forced his way into a home near Brookwood Forest Boulevard on Monday, then attacked someone inside and kept them from leaving or calling 911.

Duval County court records show Broadwell has a history of arrests for domestic violence. A March 2018 case was dropped, but he was convicted of domestic battery in a pair of cases in 2013 and 2011.

Anyone who has seen Broadwell or has knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office by calling 904-630-050 or via email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.