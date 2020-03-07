Police respond to a reported stabbing in Middleburg

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – Around 8:00 pm Friday night, deputies responded to a reported stabbing on Wren Lane Road in Middleburg, according to Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Neighbors claim that both a father and a son were involved in the incident, but no official confirmation has been given.

So far, officers have only confirmed that they arrived on the scene of a reported stabbing, and that they will be leading a further investigation into this incident.