61ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (904) 393-9801.

61ºF

Local News

Passengers on cruise ship to be moved to Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Georgia

21 passengers aboard Grand Princess have tested positive for coronavirus

Jason Mealey, Producer/assignment editor

Tags: Georgia, Coronavirus, Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Gov. Brian Kemp
Grand Princess off the coast of California
Grand Princess off the coast of California (Associated Press)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced via Twitter Sunday morning that 34 Georgians on the Grand Princess cruise ship will be securely transferred to Dobbins Air Reserve Base.

The Grand Princess has remained off shore near California after 21 people aboard tested positive for coronavirus.

The ship will dock at the Port of Oakland Monday. Guests who require medical treatment and hospitalization will be the first to disembark.

“I am confident that Dobbins is equipped to provide high-quality care for Americans in need while keeping Georgia families safe,” said Kemp.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.