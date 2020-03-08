Passengers on cruise ship to be moved to Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Georgia

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp announced via Twitter Sunday morning that 34 Georgians on the Grand Princess cruise ship will be securely transferred to Dobbins Air Reserve Base.

The Grand Princess has remained off shore near California after 21 people aboard tested positive for coronavirus.

The ship will dock at the Port of Oakland Monday. Guests who require medical treatment and hospitalization will be the first to disembark.

“I am confident that Dobbins is equipped to provide high-quality care for Americans in need while keeping Georgia families safe,” said Kemp.