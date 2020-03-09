3 injured in Westside crash
Cellphone video shows aftermath of wreck at 103rd Street & Blanding Boulevard
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three people were hospitalized with minor injuries after a crash Monday afternoon on the Westside, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said.
The crash happened about 1 p.m. at 103rd Street and Blanding Boulevard.
A woman who witnessed the wreck said it was terrifying to see.
“We were just in there. There was no one in there. It was slow. And we hear like a huge bang. Like it literally sounded like something blew up,” Brianna Bush said.
The Sky 4 helicopter flew over the crash. It appeared the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office had blocked off several lanes.
But a cellphone video shared with News4Jax shows another perspective. The video shows smoke coming out of one of the vehicles. It also appeared officers were putting someone in handcuffs.
“There was a solid, like, 10 cops with guns out, running towards the accident,” Bush said.
It’s unclear whether any arrests were made.
Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.