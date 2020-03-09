73ºF

3 injured in Westside crash

Cellphone video shows aftermath of wreck at 103rd Street & Blanding Boulevard

Marilyn Parker, Reporter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three people were hospitalized with minor injuries after a crash Monday afternoon on the Westside, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said.

The crash happened about 1 p.m. at 103rd Street and Blanding Boulevard.

A woman who witnessed the wreck said it was terrifying to see.

“We were just in there. There was no one in there. It was slow. And we hear like a huge bang. Like it literally sounded like something blew up,” Brianna Bush said.

The Sky 4 helicopter flew over the crash. It appeared the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office had blocked off several lanes.

But a cellphone video shared with News4Jax shows another perspective. The video shows smoke coming out of one of the vehicles. It also appeared officers were putting someone in handcuffs.

“There was a solid, like, 10 cops with guns out, running towards the accident,” Bush said.

It’s unclear whether any arrests were made.

