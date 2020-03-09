Police pursue suspect in Woodland Acres after vehicle shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a vehicle shooting at the intersection of Atlantic and University Boulevards around 6:20 p.m. Sunday.

There they found two victims had been shot at inside a car. One woman was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, and the second victim was unharmed.

According to a JSO briefing, deputies were searching for a tan vehicle in connection to the shooting.

A short drive away from the shooting scene in the Woodland Acres area of Arlington a tan vehicle was found abandoned. There deputies apprehended and took one suspect into custody while a second fled on foot into a wooded marsh area.

JSO is working to confirm whether or not the vehicle is connected to the vehicle shooting.

Multiple K-9 units and patrols responded to the scene in Woodland Acres in search of the second suspect.

Traffic in the area was blocked off on Arlington Road near Owl Ridge Lane while crews searched the area.

While authorities do not currently have a description of the suspect, they ask residents in the area to be vigilant and report anything suspicious to the sheriff’s office at 630-0500 or Crimestoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.