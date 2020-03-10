Clay County commissioners contemplate lien amnesty program

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – If you have a lien on your property in Clay County, there might be a way out.

The Clay County Board of Commissioners is set to vote Tuesday afternoon on what they’re calling a code enforcement lien amnesty program.

If approved, the measure would allow property owners who have code enforcement liens on their property to have it reduced by up to 90 percent.

This program would be available to all residential property owners, offering a maximum of $1,000 relief of code enforcement liens. It would run from July 1 to Dec. 31.

As part of the program, property owners would be required to pay a $250 administrative fee.

To view eligibility requirements and terms of the program, click here.