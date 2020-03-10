Macclenny farm offers ‘Alpaca Yoga’ classes

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. – This may be a bit of a “stretch,” but how would you like to do yoga with alpacas?

Accoyo Acres in Macclenny offers “Yoga with the Alpacas” where you can stretch, feed and play with alpacas. Macclenny, Florida is 35 miles west of Jacksonville, Florida.

The classes cost $20. Alpaca bag full of goodies for the fluffy animals! Accoyo Acres also offers free tours by appointment. ((904) 703-9348)

Upcoming dates:

MAR 14: Yoga with the Alpacas -- Sat 3:30 PM

MAR 28: Alpaca Yoga with Brenda -- Sat 3:30 PM

Click here for more inforamtion or call (904) 703-9348 to sign up for a class or tour.

LOCATION: 14454 N State Road 121 Macclenny, Florida 32063

Yoga was awesome! It was really difficult to choose one picture to post but I think this one shows how much fun we have at Alpaca Yoga Posted by Accoyo Acres on Sunday, March 1, 2020

Julia enjoying some quiet time and having her own personal stalk of romaine. She's such a sweet girl.. I can't believe she will be 15 years old soon Posted by Accoyo Acres on Friday, March 6, 2020