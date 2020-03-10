Men and women of the U.S. Armed Services will receive free and discounted admission into TPC Sawgrass for Military Appreciation Day at the Players Championship Tuesday.

The Players Championship provides active duty, military retirees, military reserve, national guard and military spouses along with their children, complimentary admission to the tournament throughout the week. Veterans also have the opportunity to purchase up to two discounted tickets per day.

To redeem this offer, you can click here. Then scroll down to “Military Admissions" and click “claim tickets."

The parking is not included with free or discounted tickets and must be purchased.

The Chainsmokers are set to take the stage for Military Appreciation Day. The concert will take place on the world-famous island green 17th hole at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets for Tuesday’s practice round at TPC will include admission to the concert, they start at $45.

Parking is $15 and must be purchased in advance.