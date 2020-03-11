Man who killed 2 bicyclists on Race Track Road set to be sentenced

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A man who hit and killed two women last summer as they rode their bicycles along Race Track Road is set to be sentenced Wednesday.

Henry Haigler pleaded guilty in January to two counts of leaving the scene of a crash involving death.

Driving west on Race Track Road, it's hard to miss a ghost bike on the left and memorial nearby honoring the lives of Susanne Landino and Bonnie Parry.

Their friend, Bunny Swiatocha, has waited a long time for justice.

She had planned to ride with the women that fateful morning, but her back was hurting, and she changed her mind at the last minute.

Bonnie Parry (left) and Susanne Landino (center) were killed in the bicycle ride that their friend, Bunny Swiatocha, nearly went on. (Submitted photo) (WJXT 2019)

"She turned around and she goes, 'We'll be back in an hour, and we'll try riding in the neighborhood.' And I go, 'Oh, OK.' And she never came back,” said Swiatocha, who was Landino's neighbor. "I miss her terribly. She was just a good human being. She should have never lost her life at this point."

Nearly a dozen letters have been written to the judge on Haigler's behalf, saying he is sorry for what happened.

One says, in part, "This incident has devastated him and again knows the impact it has caused many. He is very regretful."

Another reads: "He is a loving husband and remarkable father who is grappling with how to one day explain all of this to his daughter."

But Swiatocha said regardless, she wants him to get the max.

"I don't like to place judgment on people, but that was just downright cruel,” she said. “He deserves to go away."

Haigler faces up to 30 years in prison.

Swiatocha won’t be able to attend Haigler’s sentencing hearing Wednesday afternoon, but dozens of bike riders are expected to be there.