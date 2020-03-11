Sheriff’s Office: Man shot, killed by deputy after pursuit

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A man was shot and killed by a deputy on Wednesday after an attempted traffic stop led to a pursuit, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said a deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on State Road 207 in the Hastings area. Deputies said the driver fled and was, at times, driving the wrong way on the road.

During the pursuit, the driver rammed a cruiser, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The driver eventually dumped his vehicle on Armstrong Road. It’s uncertain what happened next, but the man was fatally shot by a deputy, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The deputy was reportedly OK.

St. Johns County deputies said they were alerted to the man by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office after some kind of assault there.