St. Augustine company wins $37M bid to build new Nocatee K-8

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The St. Johns County School Board selected a St. Augustine company Tuesday to build a new K-8 school in Nocatee.

STG Contracting Group, submitted the lowest of six bids to build the new school in the fast-growing area of St. Johns County. STG has worked with the district before on construction projects at Crookshank Elementary School and Picolata Crossing Elementary School.

The winning bid was $37,265,000.

“I am very pleased we have a local bidder,” School Board member Kelly Barrera said.

The new school is expected to bring relief to Palm Valley Academy, another Nocatee K-8 school that is currently about 400 students over ideal enrollment numbers.

The goal is to have the new school ready for the 2021-2022 school year, the district said, sooner than was originally planned.

The new K-8 will be located near Crosswalk at Nocatee, just north of Pine Island Road, on 25 acres of land that was donated by the Nocatee developer.

The school will be funded by a mix of impact fees, borrowed money and $13 million from a recently implemented half-cent sales tax.

The school is expected to accommodate about 1,400 students, but the exact number of students that will attend the school won’t be known until school re-zoning happens in the fall.

K-8 School “MM," will be constructed from the existing district K-8 prototype design and construction plans are 98% complete and under review by district staff. The site is already being cleared.

The district is also quickly moving forward on two new high schools — one in the World Golf Village area and another near County Road 210.