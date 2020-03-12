Governor DeSantis asks people to stay away from nursing homes for two weeks.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Governor Ron DeSantis is asking people to stay away for two weeks. This applies to people who have traveled internationally, been on a cruise ship, or been in contact with someone who has the virus.

It also applies to adult group homes and adult family care homes. He said the elderly is the most at-risk population, and the idea is to prevent what has happened in Washington where there have been cases of nursing home residents dying from the virus.

The state says Florida has 688 licensed nursing homes and another 3,782 licensed assisted living facilities.

In St. Johns County, the school district is also taking precautions. All out of state activities have been canceled. Spring Break is starting next week. The superintendent has advised families traveling out of the country to tell their child’s school and follow C-D-C guidelines.