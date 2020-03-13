AEW moves show from Rochester to Jacksonville due to coronavirus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – Most sports and mass gatherings have been postponed or delayed a few weeks due to concerns over the coronavirus, AEW Wrestling will move a show from Rochester, New York to Jacksonville.

AEW dynamite will take place March 18th from Daily’s Place. Dynamite, the weekly show for All Elite Wrestling airs on TNT. There will be a restricted attendance policy for the show. AEW hasn’t mentioned what that policy is on twitter or its website.

As a precautionary measure against COVID-19, we are relocating next week’s AEW DYNAMITE show on March 18 from Rochester, NY, to Jacksonville, FL. pic.twitter.com/4OGpiRW1oU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 12, 2020

A statement on Allelitewrestling.com says “We appreciate your understanding as the safety and well-being of our fans and talent is always our top priority. We will continue to closely monitor this evolving situation related to COVID-19 and be guided by government officials, health organizations and venue management."

This will be the 3rd AEW event to take place at Daily’s Place since Tony Khan started the new pro wrestling promotion.

The Rochester show was rescheduled for July 8. Fans who have tickets to the Rochester show that was scheduled for the 18th will be given a refund or their ticket will be honored July 8th.

In addition to the March 18th show change the event that was scheduled to take place on the 25th in Newark, New Jersey was also changed. There is no word on a replacement venune for that show. The Newark date was moved to July 22.