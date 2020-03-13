LIST: School closures announced in Northeast Florida amid COVID-19 pandemic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Out of an abundance of caution, many schools in Northeast Florida are announcing closures or an extension of spring break, while others are planning on having students go remote and continue their studies via virtual classroom.

Here is a list of the schools we’ve heard from:

Duval County

Superintendent Diana Greene announced Friday afternoon that students and teachers will get a second week of spring break. Classroom instruction is now expected to resume on Monday, March 23.

The only exception to the complete closure of schools to students is SAT testing scheduled for Saturday, which will go forward.

Private schools in Duval County

Bolles, Episcopal and Providence all announced that its schools will be offering online classes when they reopen from spring break. For a full list of the specific dates, click this link.

Clay County

Public schools in Clay County will be closed from March 16-27. The window includes the district’s scheduled spring break week.

March 30 will remain a teacher planning day, and schools are scheduled to return on March 31. All extra-curricular activities and athletics will be cancelled during the time frame.

St. Johns County

Spring break has been extended by a week, and St. Johns County students will return to class on March 30. All extracurricular activities, including high school athletics, are suspended until further notice.

The district will use the extended break to deep clean and sanitize facilities.