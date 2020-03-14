65ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (904) 393-9801.

65ºF

Local News

SJSO: Fatal Accident on CR-210

A crash involving a semi-truck and another vehicle leaves one dead

Ryan Gulick, Associate Producer

Tags: Traffic, St. Johns County
photo
(Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

ST. JOHNS, Fla. – The St. Johns County Sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly crash between a semi-truck and another vehicle that happened early Saturday morning on County Road 210 near State Route 13.

Officers confirmed that there was one fatality in this incident, but have not released any further details. It is currently unknown if there were any other injuries caused in this accident.

County Road 210 West is closed in the area near the site. Drivers are being re-routed to both State Road 13 North and County Road 16 A.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

About the Author: