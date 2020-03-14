SJSO: Fatal Accident on CR-210

ST. JOHNS, Fla. – The St. Johns County Sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly crash between a semi-truck and another vehicle that happened early Saturday morning on County Road 210 near State Route 13.

Officers confirmed that there was one fatality in this incident, but have not released any further details. It is currently unknown if there were any other injuries caused in this accident.

County Road 210 West is closed in the area near the site. Drivers are being re-routed to both State Road 13 North and County Road 16 A.

